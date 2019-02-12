St Albans students cook up culinary delights with Premier Foods

Loreto 'chefs' who took part in the workshop. Archant

Eleven students from a St Albans school competed in their own version of ‘Ready Steady Cook’ as part of a workshop at Premier Foods.

The Loreto College students split into two teams and were judged on teamwork, cleanliness, presentation and overall taste of the dishes they prepared.

As well as guiding students in the kitchen, Premier Foods executive chef Mark Rigby spoke to them about aiming higher in their careers, learning a trade well, finding a mentor and achieving a good work-life balance.

Mark said: “The food industry has changed immensely and offers bigger, better and more interesting career opportunities.

“It’s not just the culinary basis of food that’s interesting, it’s also the science of food.

“We really enjoyed holding our first visit with Loreto College which I hope inspired some of the students to consider a career within the industry.”

Assistant headteacher Naomi Ross said: “Our students were really excited to come and see the work of the chefs at Premier Foods and the opportunities which a career in catering, hospitality and food manufacturing can offer.”

The partnership between Premier Foods and Loreto College is part of the IGD’s Feeding Britain’s Future programme that links food and grocery businesses with local secondary schools to build an ongoing relationship.

“It is a great chance for them learn about how they can apply the skills they gain in their food technology lessons in real life.”

Charity programmes director Anne Bordier at IGD said: “Now in its third year, the initiative is already having a big impact.”

She said some 89 per cent of the students who took part in the initiative last year said they felt more prepared for the world of work.

Anne added: “The campaign brings the food and grocery industry together to inspire the next generation and has trained 35,000 students nationwide.”

Feeding Britain’s Future will increase its impact in 2019 and is aiming to train 11,000 students by running more workshops in secondary schools and increasing the number of longer-term partnerships between schools and companies.

To find out more about the campaign visit: www.igd.com/feedingbritainsfuture