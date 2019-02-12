Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans students cook up culinary delights with Premier Foods

PUBLISHED: 10:22 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 21 February 2019

Loreto 'chefs' who took part in the workshop.

Loreto 'chefs' who took part in the workshop.

Archant

Eleven students from a St Albans school competed in their own version of ‘Ready Steady Cook’ as part of a workshop at Premier Foods.

The Loreto College students split into two teams and were judged on teamwork, cleanliness, presentation and overall taste of the dishes they prepared.

As well as guiding students in the kitchen, Premier Foods executive chef Mark Rigby spoke to them about aiming higher in their careers, learning a trade well, finding a mentor and achieving a good work-life balance.

Mark said: “The food industry has changed immensely and offers bigger, better and more interesting career opportunities.

“It’s not just the culinary basis of food that’s interesting, it’s also the science of food.

“We really enjoyed holding our first visit with Loreto College which I hope inspired some of the students to consider a career within the industry.”

Assistant headteacher Naomi Ross said: “Our students were really excited to come and see the work of the chefs at Premier Foods and the opportunities which a career in catering, hospitality and food manufacturing can offer.”

The partnership between Premier Foods and Loreto College is part of the IGD’s Feeding Britain’s Future programme that links food and grocery businesses with local secondary schools to build an ongoing relationship.

“It is a great chance for them learn about how they can apply the skills they gain in their food technology lessons in real life.”

Charity programmes director Anne Bordier at IGD said: “Now in its third year, the initiative is already having a big impact.”

She said some 89 per cent of the students who took part in the initiative last year said they felt more prepared for the world of work.

Anne added: “The campaign brings the food and grocery industry together to inspire the next generation and has trained 35,000 students nationwide.”

Feeding Britain’s Future will increase its impact in 2019 and is aiming to train 11,000 students by running more workshops in secondary schools and increasing the number of longer-term partnerships between schools and companies.

To find out more about the campaign visit: www.igd.com/feedingbritainsfuture

Topic Tags:

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Teenage boy stabbed in St Albans

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Man in hospital after reportedly falling on scaffolding in St Albans

Bricket Road, St Albans.

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

St Albans city centre store shuts down

The Solutions inc store in The Maltings, closed for business.

Harpenden backlash after “private” signs erected in popular woodland

The signs erected in Holcroft Spring, near Harpenden. Picture: Karen Gow
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

Police have closed a road in Yaxham following a collision between two cars. Picture: Archant

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans students cook up culinary delights with Premier Foods

Loreto 'chefs' who took part in the workshop.

Why not make it a Furmint February?

St Tamas vineyards in Hungary

Ian Allinson urges St Albans City to remember great escape as they chase play-off place

St Albans city centre store shuts down

The Solutions inc store in The Maltings, closed for business.

St Albans remain on course for promotion after see-saw battle with Ipswich ends all-square

Matt Davey in full flight when scoring St Albans' second goal against Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists