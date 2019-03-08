Advanced search

London Colney schoolchildren help to tackle knife crime with colourful posters

PUBLISHED: 16:14 11 July 2019

London Colney schoolchildren with their #LivesNotKnives posters. Picture: Herts police

London Colney schoolchildren with their #LivesNotKnives posters. Picture: Herts police

Schoolchildren from London Colney have taken a stand against knife crime by creating eye-catching posters.

Year Six pupils at London Colney Primary School, Bowmansgreen Primary School and St Bernadette Catholic Primary School created signs to advertise the national #LivesNotKnives campaign.

The posters were displayed at the Larks in the Parks event on June 30.

PCSO Debbie Daniels, who visited the schools and spoke to pupils about knife crime, said: "The topic sparked some interesting conversations and they were surprised by the number of young people injured by knives, which was a reality for pupils at St Bernadette when a 20-year-old man was murdered outside their school in November last year."

Anis Anderson, 20, of Fordwych Road in London, murdered Ahnsanullah Nawazai outside the school.

She said: "The project was very positive and hopefully has made the young people think about their actions and will give them the confidence to question any friends who may be thinking of arming themselves with a knife."

