Lollipop lady calls time on stopping traffic after 40 years

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 11:30 AM April 26, 2022
Carol Sandvoss has retired after 40 years as lollipop lady for Cunningham Hill schools.

Carol Sandvoss has retired after 40 years as lollipop lady for Cunningham Hill schools. - Credit: Cunningham Hill

A much-loved lollipop lady has laid down her stick after 40 years in the role.

Cunningham Hill Schools in St Albans held a special assembly in honour of Carol Sandvoss to allow children and staff to say goodbye and thank you for her years of dedication in helping families cross the road safely.

Executive headteacher Justine Elbourne-Cload told the children: “Mrs Sandvoss has crossed the children and even grandchildren of the first pupils she saw across the road each day.

"Her reassuring smile and reliability, whatever the weather, will be sorely missed. When asked, Carol downplayed the impact of her role by saying 'I only had to stroll up the road and back' – but her pupils think she did far more than that."

Staff, parents and pupils now hope Carol can relax as a lady of leisure and enjoy seeing the children walk to and from school from her home.

One of the parents added: "Carol has been an institution outside these schools for so many years and such a part of the community, her replacement has big shoes to fill!”

Herts county council' Active and Safer Travel Team are now looking to appoint her successor. If anyone would like to be trained to take up the mantle they can call 01992 556816/556803.

