St Albans preschool puts on festive play for elderly people

A St Albans preschool performed its festive play, ‘Toby’s Christmas Drum’, last Thursday.

But instead of performing for the usual audience of parents and family members, the preschool displayed their talents to an audience of elderly people from the Armoral Hill Day Centre, a charity which combats loneliness in the elderly.

The children, aged two to four years-old, sang seven songs, all of which they had learned by heart.

Manager of Little Robins Pre-School Carrie Smith said: “Everyone clearly enjoyed the play and we are delighted to have been able to share some festive cheer and a mince pie with elderly residents from St Albans at this time of year.”

Little Robins Pre-School maintains a close relationship with Armoral Hill through frequent visits. This particular visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of the charity.