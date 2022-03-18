Badminton brings out the best for GCSE PE students at Westminster Lodge

GCSE students striving to meet their assessment criteria for PE have welcomed a six week course at Westminster Lodge leisure centre specifically designed for this purpose.

Twelve students from Years 10 and 11 took part, having all opted for badminton as one of their chosen activities in the PE qualification.

The course allowed them to develop their skills while also ensuring they were filmed for their assessments in the final week which they can submit to their schools – a requirement of the GCSE.

The course also welcomed PE teachers who wanted to learn more about the coaching techniques specifically needed for badminton.

The six-week programme was led by experienced badminton coach and Westminster Lodge fitness manager Fiona Bibby, who worked with the players to improve their technique and delivery. At the end of the course all students were given a free racket.

Area active communities manager Kirsty Jones said: “We at Westminster Lodge, with the support of Everyone Active, are really trying to open up the traditional leisure centre offering and engage all members of our communities, such as older people with limited mobility and younger people still in education - and not just the usual gym-goers.

“We had feedback that the assessment part of the PE GCSE can be tricky for students and their parents to navigate so we wanted to help local students achieve their potential in this sport, while also meeting the criteria of the assessment. We’re delighted they have enjoyed it so much. And, we’d like to wish all students the very best of luck in their upcoming GCSE!”

Some students enjoyed the course so much it ignited their love of badminton.

Tamara Hanton, whose son took the course, said: “He absolutely loved it and has learned a lot. He plays badminton on Sundays now with Abbey Badminton Club and has really taken to the sport.”