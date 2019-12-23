The Lea School secures top spot in Harpenden school rankings

The Lea School in Harpenden has been crowned the top primary school in the town after national school league tables were announced earlier this month.

Pupils at The Lea School achieved 96% level of attainment compared to the countywide average of 67%, placing it in sixth place in Hertfordshire in the Primary School League Tables 2019.

This places The Lea in the top 8% of schools in England and makes it the highest ranking primary school in Harpenden.

Over the past 15 months, head teacher James Berry has introduced an approach to teaching and learning described as 'modern' and 'progressive'.

Mr Berry said "I am very proud of all we have achieved this year.

"It has been a great first year at the school and it is so pleasing to see teachers, governors, pupils, and parents responding so well to the approach we are taking.

"The future potential for our school is extremely exciting."

The school claims that a more inclusive system of classroom observations and an increased investment in teacher development and support, has led to significant steps forward in pupil achievement and wellbeing.

The school's co-chairs of governors, Mrs Beth Fetherby and Mrs Sharon Mansour said: "The Lea's results reflect how well the school is performing in the positive environment Mr Berry has created.

"We are delighted to have been able engage this modern and progressive head teacher."

Over the past year and half the school has worked to create a community environment, where parents are welcomed to contribute to the learning process and the development of sporting and extra-curricular activities.

Mr Berry claims this has fostered a strong positive atmosphere and growth culture at the school.

This has been achieved without compromising the caring and nurturing environment already well established at The Lea.

Mr Berry's methods have proved to be a wining strategy outside the classroom too.

In addition to the school's academic success, The Lea came in second place in the girls' football tournament and secured third place in the District Sports Bonner Cup, awarded to small schools for their sporting achievement.

The school also celebrated having four finalists in this year's Herts Advertiser School awards.