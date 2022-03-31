News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans nursery proud to be 'Outstanding'

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:53 PM March 31, 2022
Ladybirds in Highfield Park has again received a rating of 'Outstanding' from Ofsted.

Ladybirds in Highfield Park has again received a rating of 'Outstanding' from Ofsted. - Credit: Ladybirds Day Nursery

A St Albans day nursery is celebrating receiving an 'outstanding' rating for the second time running. 

The Ladybirds Day Nursery in Hill End Lane was inspected by Ofsted last month. 

Directors Bernadette Lee and Julie O’Kelly said: "We were particularly delighted as we managed to retain our outstanding status under a new, tougher early years framework. The inspector witnessed a typical day, talking at length to the staff team. She was joined by a senior HMI inspector who examined the effect Covid has had on the children.

"We are extremely proud of the staff, the majority of whom have been with us for several years.

"Given Covid has impacted on children’s language development we are pleased the Ofsted report notes ‘children are confident communicators from an early age’.

"Throughout the challenges of the past two years we have worked hard to maintain strong bonds with our families and it is gratifying Ofsted noted ‘partnerships with parents are particularly strong."

