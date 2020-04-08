Advanced search

St Albans nursery children write to absent friends for Easter

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 April 2020

Children of keyworkers from Grasshoppers Nursery in St Albans have written Easter cards to their absent friends.

Children of keyworkers from Grasshoppers Nursery in St Albans have written Easter cards to their absent friends.

Archant

Children of keyworkers at Grasshoppers Day Nursery in St Albans have been creating Easter greetings cards for their absent friends.

You may also want to watch:

Pre-schoolers were supported by practitioners as they wrote the messages to their friends, before sending them via the local postbox. The children also created cards for the residents of Strathmore Lodge Care Home, who they regularly visit, to send their best wishes.

Nursery team leader, Jodie Smart explained: “Currently we only have the children of key workers in nursery, which has been a huge change for everyone. The pre-schoolers were thrilled to be able to create cards to stay in contact with their friends, and we hope to receive some replies soon. On our walk to the postbox we were stopped by some neighbours who expressed what a good job we were doing, which was so lovely to hear in these challenging times.”

Grasshoppers Day Nursery currently has a limited remaining number of spaces for the children of key worker parents.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

House price prediction: St Albans average to exceed £900,000 by 2030

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

Zoo Watch: Female elephants set to remember this spring after mammoth matchmaking at Whipsnade

ZSL Whipsnade Asian elephants are finding a way to pass the time amid the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

St Albans florist gives away bunches of flowers to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Customers collect flowers from outside Flower Box in High Street, St Albans.

New High Sheriff for Hertfordshire appointed with video conference ceremony

Henry Holland-Hibbert has been appointed the new High Sheriff for Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Henry Holland-Hibbert

‘Thank you postie!’ New initiative to recognise St Albans delivery staff during coronavirus pandemic

St Albans residents are being asked to decorate their front door to cheer up postal staff. Arthur (six) and Sydney (three) who attend Bernards Heath School.
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

House price prediction: St Albans average to exceed £900,000 by 2030

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

Zoo Watch: Female elephants set to remember this spring after mammoth matchmaking at Whipsnade

ZSL Whipsnade Asian elephants are finding a way to pass the time amid the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

St Albans florist gives away bunches of flowers to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Customers collect flowers from outside Flower Box in High Street, St Albans.

New High Sheriff for Hertfordshire appointed with video conference ceremony

Henry Holland-Hibbert has been appointed the new High Sheriff for Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Henry Holland-Hibbert

‘Thank you postie!’ New initiative to recognise St Albans delivery staff during coronavirus pandemic

St Albans residents are being asked to decorate their front door to cheer up postal staff. Arthur (six) and Sydney (three) who attend Bernards Heath School.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans nursery children write to absent friends for Easter

Children of keyworkers from Grasshoppers Nursery in St Albans have written Easter cards to their absent friends.

St Albans headteacher shortlisted for prestigious award

Headteacher of Samuel Ryder Academy Matthew Gauthier has been shortlisted for the Headteacher of the Year Award. Picture: Courtesy of Samuel Ryder Academy

Saracens Mavericks place all employed staff and players on furlough leave

Saracens Mavericks have placed all staff and players on furlogh leave during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: STEVE PORTER

St Albans residents urged to grow food at home during coronavirus pandemic

Naomi Distill from FoodSmiles St Albans.
Drive 24