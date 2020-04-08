St Albans nursery children write to absent friends for Easter

Children of keyworkers from Grasshoppers Nursery in St Albans have written Easter cards to their absent friends. Archant

Children of keyworkers at Grasshoppers Day Nursery in St Albans have been creating Easter greetings cards for their absent friends.

Pre-schoolers were supported by practitioners as they wrote the messages to their friends, before sending them via the local postbox. The children also created cards for the residents of Strathmore Lodge Care Home, who they regularly visit, to send their best wishes.

Nursery team leader, Jodie Smart explained: “Currently we only have the children of key workers in nursery, which has been a huge change for everyone. The pre-schoolers were thrilled to be able to create cards to stay in contact with their friends, and we hope to receive some replies soon. On our walk to the postbox we were stopped by some neighbours who expressed what a good job we were doing, which was so lovely to hear in these challenging times.”

Grasshoppers Day Nursery currently has a limited remaining number of spaces for the children of key worker parents.