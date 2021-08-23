EastEnder joins young filmmakers at holiday club

Published: 1:19 PM August 23, 2021

An ex-EastEnder and Doctor Who stuntman was the special guest at a St Albans holiday club.

Spiral Faces is a summer holiday club for pupils from Fleetville Infants and Junior Schools as well as youngsters from other schools managed by The Spiral Partnership Trust.

Every week is themed, and for the Radio & TV Week the trust's IT manager Richard Sherwood arranged for a special guest to visit the children.

Derek Martin, who played Charlie Slater on BBC EastEnders and was a member of 1970s stunt team HAVOC on Doctor Who, came along to take part in a meet and greet along with TV interviews with the children who had written questions based on his career to put to him.

EastEnders actor Derek Martin with youngsters from Spiral Faces holiday club. - Credit: Spiral Faces

During the week, children also learned how to make to promotional videos to promote the club. They storyboarded their adverts, filmed shots and produced mini interviews using green screens and then creating their own backgrounds. They also visited Fleetville Infant School to do some location filming, and used a drone with a built-in camera.

Ailsa Hulme, area manager for out of school provision at the trust said: "We have been in so many bubbles over the last year and we were very well aware of the Government’s emphasis on emotional health and wellbeing and our holiday clubs do this by allowing children time and space to enjoy each other’s company, while having fun and learning at the same time.

"We definitely have some budding filmmakers in their ranks!"

Richard Sherwood added: "The week was jam packed full of creating content for their adverts for Spiral Faces, as well as preparing for Derek’s TV interviews.

"The children who attended the week were super keen to meet him, to ask their questions and to see what Derek’s response and answers were to their questions! The feedback from the week has been amazing and we are pleased the children had a good time. This is a great way for children to learn in a fun and exciting way and engage with the local community. Thank you to Derek for his time."