Heathlands School pupils win football competition

A school for deaf and hearing impaired pupils has won a football competition.

Heathlands School in St Albans lifted the junior trophy of the English Schools Football Association Deaf Schools’ Football Finals which involved more than 100 pupils from across the country.

PE lead Sean Priestley at Heathlands School said: “The school were delighted to take part in a day of football which encouraged children to compete with other schools. We are proud that that we were able to win the trophy.”

ESFA chairman Mark Hignett said: "We hope that promoting this event will encourage other schools for deaf and hearing impaired pupils to take part in future years.

"On behalf of the ESFA, I would like to once again congratulate the Junior team from Heathlands School on their competition win.”