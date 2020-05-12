Advanced search

Why it’s business as usual for St Albans primary school heads

PUBLISHED: 16:46 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 12 May 2020

It's business as usual at St Albans primary schools...

It's business as usual at St Albans primary schools...

This content is subject to copyright.

St Albans’ primary schools are open for learning and it’s business as usual despite the lockdown!

That is the message from head teachers across the city, who said while most children are not able to come in to their school buildings at the moment, primary schools are most certainly open for business.

Not only are teachers working extremely hard to provide meaningful and worthwhile home learning experiences for all pupils, they have also opened their doors to children of key workers and other eligible children not just in term time but during Easter and bank holidays when they have been needed.

This week primary heads from across St Albans met online to discuss their experiences of leading their schools through the challenging and ever-changing times of the COVID-19 lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

Using video conferencing technology, the St Albans Primary Heads Consortium shared the many creative ideas their schools are using to ensure that children’s education continues, but also agreed parents have been doing a fantastic job as home-school ‘teachers’; balancing their own workload with supporting the education of their children at home, making sure that any disruption to learning is kept to a minimum.

Cunningham Hill Junior School head teacher, Justine Elbourne-Cload, said: “We have been truly overwhelmed by how quickly our staff and children have adapted in these difficult times and are so grateful for the positivity we have received from our parents for all we are doing to keep children engaged, positive and learning whilst in lockdown.”

Justine even shared some of her fellow head teachers’ thoughts on ITV News on Monday.

Alex Lindley, head at Fleetville Infant School, said: “Heads aren’t planning to re-open schools, in reality they have never closed. We’re just planning to adapt again. Following the announcement from the Prime Minister on Sunday, teachers now face months of changing provision on a day by day basis, responding to the gradual easing of rules regarding the lockdown.”

Cathy Longhurst, head at Mandeville Primary School added: “Unfortunately, head teachers hear the news with everyone else in the Government daily press briefings. We do not get advanced notice to plan how to respond. We are very cautious about any plans to bring more children back into school, and will only do so when we can be sure that safety measures are in place

“It is such a challenging time for all of us, but the partnership between schools and families has never been stronger in St Albans.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned.

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans district celebrate VE Day in socially-distant style

Residents of Monks Horton Way celebrating VE Day. Picture: Valerie Shrimplin
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned.

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans district celebrate VE Day in socially-distant style

Residents of Monks Horton Way celebrating VE Day. Picture: Valerie Shrimplin

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans music venue still needs your support

The Horn music venue in St Albans still needs your support. Picture: Adrian Bell

Why it’s business as usual for St Albans primary school heads

It's business as usual at St Albans primary schools...

Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned.

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

Red-faced bird caught flouting f-lockdown rules

Dio the cockatiel travelled all the way to Essex after escaping from her St Albans home.
Drive 24