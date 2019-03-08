Harpenden primary school celebrates excellent results

Children at The Lea Primary School in Harpenden have achieved excellent SATs results, Archant

A Harpenden primary school is celebrating its recent results.

The Lea Primary School pupils have gained a 96 per cent attainment level in their latest SATS.

These results included 100 per cent of pupils attaining an age related expectation in maths and in reading.

The new approach to learning introduced by new head James Berry has meant a more inclusive system of classroom observations and more investment in teacher development and support.

Attendance levels are rising and feedback from parents and pupils has been excellent, the school said.

Headteacher, James Berry, said: "I am so proud of all we have achieved this year. It has been a great start to my time at the school and is so pleasing to see teachers, governors, pupils, and parents responding so well to the approach we are taking.

"Everyone has worked so hard to get us here. The future potential for our school is extremely exciting."