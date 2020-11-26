Win £100 worth of book tokens and £100 for your school with story competition
PUBLISHED: 17:08 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 26 November 2020
Secondary school students are being challenged to get creative for the Harpenden Society’s ‘Tell me a Story’ competition.
Pupils across Harpenden’s four secondary schools – Roundwood Park, Sir John Lawes, St George’s and Katherine Warington – have been tasked to write an original 1,500-word story to be in with a chance of winning £25, £50 or £100 worth of book vouchers, as well as £100 for their school.
Entrants are tasked with writing a story on one of four themes, providing an interesting, relevant and original read. The subjects are:
• What initiatives should the local community and schools be doing to reduce the impact of climate change?
• How would you survive being washed up on a desert island?
• A fictitious story on a subject of your own choosing.
• How you would like to see Harpenden 10 years from now?
There will be a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prize awarded across three age-based categories; 11-13 years; 14-15 years and 16-18 years.
Literary legends Leigh Russell, Ion Mills and Amanda Thomas, will form the judging panel.
Leigh is the chair of the Debut Dagger Award and a consultant Royal Literary fellow, having sold over a million books; Ion owns No Exit Press and Harpenden-based Oldcastle Books, and Amanda is a historian, linguist and the author of is of social and medical history books, as well as being the editorial consultant at Harpendia.com.
Entries are to be submitted to schools by January 15, with winners announced by the society by March 15, 2021. The Harpenden Society plans on hosting a ceremony in spring, depending on COVID restrictions.
