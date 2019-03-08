Harpenden scientist awarded Honorary Doctorate from University of Hertfordshire

A Harpenden scientist has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Hertfordshire.

Professor John Pickett is an expert in insect pheromones who worked as a Rothamsted Research fellow until 2017.

He has published more than 550 publications and patents and is internationally recognised for his contribution to chemical ecology, which has led to developments in sustainable food production and pest management worldwide.

In 1996 Prof Pickett was elected a fellow of The Royal Society, in 2004 he received a CBE from the Queen, and in 2008 he won a Wolf Prize in Agriculture.

Prof Pickett said: "I remember, with great respect and affection, the various associations with the University of Hertfordshire during my over 40 years at Rothamsted."

