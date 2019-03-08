Harpenden school pupils create video to encourage uptake of HPV vaccination
PUBLISHED: 11:55 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 10 September 2019
Harpenden school pupils have created a video to encourage uptake of the HPV vaccination.
Teenagers at Sir John Lawes School teamed up with Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust's Communications and School Age Immunisation teams to make the film.
The video is designed to free-up clinic time because nurses will not have to travel around promoting the immunisation and it can be emailed out to gain parental consent. It features Sir John Lawes pupils receiving the jab and talking about its benefits. With five per cent of all cancers worldwide linked to the HPV virus, the vaccine is being rolled out to boys as well as girls from this month.
Deputy head of Sir John Lawes, Philip Newbery, said: "I would definitely do it [the vaccination] for my children and would hope you'd do it for yours."
Current uptake of the vaccine across Hertfordshire is 91 per cent. HCT CEO Clare Hawkins said it is a "unique, creative and practical way to reach young people".