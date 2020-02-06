Advanced search

New woodland nursery to open in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 06:59 07 February 2020

Fingertips Woodland Nursery is opening at Manland Primary School in Harpenden. Picture: DVO Agency

Archant

A new woodland nursery is opening in Harpenden for children to 'reconnect with the natural world'.

Fingertips Preschool and Forest School, which is in the wildlife area in Manland Primary School, will open the new Fingertips Woodland Nursery on April 27.

The preschool introduced its forest school in 2010, based on a Scandinavian approach to allow children to learn in a natural outdoor environment.

Founder and headteacher Jenny Herbert, who runs the forest school alongside her husband Shaun, said: "We believe that children need to reconnect with the natural world - to touch it, feel it, taste it and play in it. The activities we do at forest school are carefully designed to build confidence and provide a positive attitude towards learning."

The new woodland nursery will run from 8am to 4pm, with the option of a flexible start between 8am and 8.30am and an additional hour until 5pm.

