Harpenden school hosts its own Olympic Games

Published: 1:26 PM July 6, 2021

The Olympics got underway a few weeks early at a Harpenden primary school, with every child participating in a range of memorable sporting and classroom activities.

Lea Primary School and Nursery Olympics Week. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Olympic Week at The Lea Primary School, in Moorland Road, kicked off with an opening ceremony, including a parade by flag bears and the lighting of an Olympic flame, wrapping up with a whole school sports day.

The school had to think outside the box to ensure that all children could enjoy the range of activities on offer whilst also maintaining Covid restrictions.

Activities included a Paralympic Day in the middle of the week in which children had the opportunity to participate in wheelchair basketball and blind football.

Within the classroom the children enjoyed learning about the origins of the modern and ancient Olympic Games as well as exploring key Olympic themes such as equality and diversity.

Headteacher James Berry said: "The whole school sports day was enjoyed by all, particularly the winning team – Ruby who narrowly won the day. All of the children are now looking forward to the Olympic Games this summer in Japan!"