Trees planted in celebration of Platinum Jubilee at Harpenden school

Pupils at a Harpenden school have planted seven trees to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

As part of their contribution to the Green Canopy initiative, students from Roundwood Park School planted one tree for each of their seven houses in the school grounds.

A planting ceremony was attended by the student leadership group, house leaders, headteacher Alan Henshall, school governors and the Deputy Lieutenant for Hertfordshire, Dr John Howie.

The celebration commenced with opening speeches from Mr Henshall and Dr Howie, before a reading of 'The Crown' by Carol Ann Duffy, and a short poem written by Philip Larkin by head boy Zak Bruzas and head girl Charlie Soanes.

After the speeches, the RPS flute choir performed a rendition of the national anthem, sung by all those in attendance.

Students’ work from art lessons, of which a Jubilee-themed collection has been gathered over the past couple of weeks, was displayed at the ceremony, alongside an intricately-decorated wooden ‘70’ which will be given a permanent place in the school.

A Jubilee party took place in the afternoon following a lunch of hotdogs and cream teas.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Ultimately, the event brought to the forefront the unique community-feel that our school prides itself on, with the Jubilee providing an opportunity for us all to come together to celebrate as one.

"We look forward to watching the trees grow and benefit our RPS community for years to come."

