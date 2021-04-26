School celebrates arrival of new outdoor area

Published: 9:38 AM April 26, 2021

A Harpenden primary school has officially opened its new outdoor area.

The new canopies at High Beeches School have been purchased to provide extra outdoor opportunities for learning and play.

School staff have sought extra shade for children on sunny days for some time, but the pandemic created an extra need to provide outdoor learning spaces.

Deputy head Stephanie Shewbridge said: "With the kind efforts of our PTA and an incredibly generous donation from The Harpenden Trust, we were able to fit three canopies around different areas of our school grounds.

"These are already used widely with our pupils across the school, both at playtimes and for lessons. They are a huge success and a valuable resource, particularly during these difficult and different times."

You may also want to watch:

In attendance at the opening were Steve Pryor, chair of the Community Fund, Sue Cumming and Jan Seager from the Harpenden Trust, chair of governors Anita White and PTA chairs Kim Percival and Laura Witts.