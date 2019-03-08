Advanced search

Harpenden pupils sweep the board at UK Go championships

PUBLISHED: 09:44 16 October 2019

Pupils from Harpenden Academy scooped awards at the UK Go Championships in Cambridge. Picture: Harpenden Academy

Harpenden pupils scooped multiple awards at the UK Go championships in Cambridge.

Go is a two-player strategy board game which originated in China, and heats are held at individual schools with a final held annually.

Pupils from Sir John Lawes School were crowned overall UK Go Challenge School Champions, and Harpenden Academy pupils were champions in the primary school category.

Oliver Bardsley from Sir John Lawes won best under-12 boy, and Emily and Auden Oliviere from Harpenden Academy won best under-10 and best under-eight girl respectively. Ellis Martin, also from Harpenden, won a prize for three wins.

Mike Cockburn, St Albans Go Club president and coach for both school teams, said: "This is an excellent result for both teams and I'm very proud of their achievements. The children have made great progress in learning this complex mind sport."

