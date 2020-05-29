Advanced search

Harpenden pupils walk more than a million steps for guide dogs

PUBLISHED: 14:56 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 29 May 2020

Pupils from St Nicholas School in Harpenden walked more than a million steps to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind. Pictures: St Nicholas School

Pupils from St Nicholas School in Harpenden walked more than a million steps to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind. Pictures: St Nicholas School

Reception children from a school in Harpenden ‘walked their socks off’ to raise money for a guide dog charity.

The 15 pupils, who all attend St Nicholas School in Church Green, collectively walked 1,173,658 steps over seven days – going well beyond their initial group target of 630,000 steps.

Their efforts raised £1,178 for Guide Dogs for the Blind, which is enough to pay for 10 starter parks for new guide dogs, including their special harness.

As well as raising money for the charity, the sponsored walk was intended to increase the level of exercise for the children and their families during the lockdown, and to help the pupils stay connected despite having to be apart.

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami said: “The pupils of St Nicholas School have shown great stamina and determination to have completed this challenge for such an important cause.

“Well done to them all!”

