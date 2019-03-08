Advanced search

BMX champion jumps over teachers at Harpenden primary school

PUBLISHED: 10:10 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 13 November 2019

BMX champion Mike Mullen visited The Lea Primary School in Harpenden. Picture: The Lea Primary School

BMX champion Mike Mullen visited The Lea Primary School in Harpenden. Picture: The Lea Primary School

Pupils and staff at The Lea Primary School in Harpenden were paid a visit by BMX Halfpipe Champion and Former World Master Champion Mike Mullen.

BMX champion Mike Mullen visited The Lea Primary School in Harpenden. Picture: The Lea Primary SchoolBMX champion Mike Mullen visited The Lea Primary School in Harpenden. Picture: The Lea Primary School

Mike runs BMX Academy, where he shares his personal experience of being a young, not particularly sporty boy who lacked confidence, and how learning to do BMX stunts and enter competitions enabled him to build resilience.

Mike shared this message of positivity in a school assembly, which had headteacher Mr Berry and other members of staff lying on the floor while Mike jumped over them with his BMX.

Mike also hosted workshops for Year 5 and 6 children.

BMX champion Mike Mullen visited The Lea Primary School in Harpenden. Picture: The Lea Primary SchoolBMX champion Mike Mullen visited The Lea Primary School in Harpenden. Picture: The Lea Primary School

A spokeswoman at the school said: "The pupils came to the workshop with differing abilities, but ultimately each child went home understanding how they could be empowered to embrace challenge in other areas of their life."

