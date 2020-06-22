Harpenden nurseries shape young chef award
PUBLISHED: 14:37 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 22 June 2020
Nurseries in Harpenden have helped launch an award for nurseries and schools for ages 3+ to support food education and improve long-term health.
Fingertips Preschool, Forest school and Woodland Nursery in Harpenden have been involved in the development of The Food Teacher award and look forward to now teaching the material.
The new award for younger children aged 3+ is a ‘Mini Muncher Challenge’ themed around the story of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ by Eric Carle.
Children learn basic and age appropriate chef skills.
During each session, the children create a different snack, for example, a celery caterpillar or watermelon pizza slice. No heat is required throughout the challenge and only minimal equipment so it’s easy for nurseries and/or schools to deliver.
Early years head teacher Jenny Herbaut said: “I’m very excited about the up and coming award it’ll be enthralling seeing children engaged in nutrition and how they can eat healthily.
To find out more visit http://youngchefoftheyear.com/
