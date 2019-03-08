Harpenden Building Society to teach schoolchildren how to manage money

Leona Wheals from Harpenden Building Society is delivering the money manager scheme to local schools.

Staff from Harpenden Building Society are going back to school as part of a scheme to give children a better understanding of managing finances.

Nearly 1,200 pupils aged between four and 11 are already taking part in the 'Money Manager' scheme, and the society is encouraging more local schools to sign up to the programme.

The sessions, which are produced in partnership with financial experts Young Money and the Building Societies Association, offer learning modules relating to managing money, becoming a critical consumer, managing risks and understanding the role money plays in our lives.

Leona Wheals, who leads the scheme, said: "Teaching children the basics of money management from a young age is important preparation for living life well."

Schools can enrol via the contact form on the 'Our Branches' section of the building society website, or by calling 01296 623595.