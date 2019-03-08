Advanced search

Harpenden Building Society to teach schoolchildren how to manage money

PUBLISHED: 17:30 14 November 2019

Leona Wheals from Harpenden Building Society is delivering the money manager scheme to local schools. Picture: Martin Ring

Leona Wheals from Harpenden Building Society is delivering the money manager scheme to local schools. Picture: Martin Ring

Archant

Staff from Harpenden Building Society are going back to school as part of a scheme to give children a better understanding of managing finances.

Nearly 1,200 pupils aged between four and 11 are already taking part in the 'Money Manager' scheme, and the society is encouraging more local schools to sign up to the programme.

The sessions, which are produced in partnership with financial experts Young Money and the Building Societies Association, offer learning modules relating to managing money, becoming a critical consumer, managing risks and understanding the role money plays in our lives.

Leona Wheals, who leads the scheme, said: "Teaching children the basics of money management from a young age is important preparation for living life well."

Schools can enrol via the contact form on the 'Our Branches' section of the building society website, or by calling 01296 623595.

Burglars break into house in St Albans

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary on Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Major St Albans road closure after traffic incident

Police are advising people to avoid A405 North Orbital Road at J21a St Albans due to fuel spillage. Picture: Archant

Daughter of Redbourn Road fatal crash victim demands safety measures

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Thousands expected at St Albans Christmas street party

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district council
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

