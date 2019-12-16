Advanced search

Harpenden author speaks to pupils at St Albans school

PUBLISHED: 06:59 17 December 2019

Students at Townsend School in St Albans were visited by a local author. Picture: Supplied

Students at Townsend School in St Albans were visited by a local author. Picture: Supplied

Archant

St Albans students explored the writing process in-depth during a recent visit from a Harpenden author.

Townsend School welcomed Camilla Chester for a workshop on creative writing for pupils from Years 7, 8 and 9, which was followed by a book signing and meet-and-greet with students.

The workshop was a reward for students who had made a particularly positive start to the academic year since September.

A former teacher, Camilla had always wanted to become an author and has spoken in the past about how her dreams help her to create some very special, unique stories.

Her debut novel Jarred Dreams was shortlisted for the National Literacy Trust's new author's prize.

Pupil Christopher said: "Camilla was great! She spoke about her three books, explaining the stories, characters and inspiration. We gained some great tips to help with our creative writing for the future!"

