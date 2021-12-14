Oaklands College students celebrate graduation in style

Graduates from 2020 and 2021 were welcomed for a double celebration at Oaklands College.

Last year's graduation ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic, so students who should have been recognised then joined the succeeding year on the night.

Principal Andrew Slade told guests: “I want to emphasise the word celebration – Please clap, cheer, and don’t be afraid to express yourself, this evening is all about you.”

Hundreds of guests, including students their family and friends were in attendance at the college's St Albans campus, as it held its first in-person awards ceremony since 2019.

The ceremony was dedicated to students graduating from courses ranging from Foundation Degrees to Higher National Certificates, Higher National Diplomas and Level 5 Diplomas.

Among the graduates were seven prestigious award-winners for academic excellence, recognising students who were nominated by college curriculum for their outstanding achievements. The awards are central to the college values, recognising learners who have gone above and beyond in their subject fields.

Luke Wheeler, one recipient of the academic excellence award said: “I am shocked - in a good way - to be recognised for this award!

"It’s hard to explain how proud I am of my achievements, but I left school feeling like education had failed me and so came to Oaklands with little optimism, but the support, guidance and freedom to express my creativity has been so rewarding.

"I am so grateful to the college for believing in me – I wouldn’t be where I am today without their support.”

Andrew Slade added: “Graduation is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our Higher Education students and all those that have supported them through their educational journey – friends, family and, of course, our staff.

"It was particularly pleasing to be able to include students who would have had their ceremony in 2020 and which had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. And this, being Oaklands' centenary year, provided an additional reason to celebrate as we reflected on providing 100 years of transformational education.

"The graduation was a brilliant way to highlight the end of an amazing chapter in the life of our students and we were delighted to see everyone enjoying their evening."

Oaklands College's 2020/2021 graduation ceremony. - Credit: Oaklands

