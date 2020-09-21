School in St Albans receives national space education award

A school in St Albans has received a special award for excellence.

St Albans Girls’ School has been awarded the prestigious SILVER Space Education Quality Mark.

The award is given to schools who can show they have significantly used the context of space in subjects, have worked with other organisations, shared resources and used space to enrich the curriculum for pupils.

The Space Education Quality Mark was created by ESERO-UK (Space Education and Resource Office), which supports the space sector and teachers to open doors for young people from all backgrounds.

Science teacher and curriculum leader of physics Yassine Zarrouq said: “We’re very excited about winning this award and feel it is recognition of the hard work our students have done in British astronomy and astrophysics olympiads, making of solar system models, observing the moon through telescopes, using programming to simulate rocket launch and other opportunities for students and their families to continue learning about space.”