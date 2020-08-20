Advanced search

Live blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results 2020

PUBLISHED: 10:19 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 20 August 2020

Pupils across the UK are receiving their GCSE results, which will now be calculated by teachers and schools.

Pupils across the UK are receiving their GCSE results, which will now be calculated by teachers and schools.

Archant

Following the cancellation of exams due to COVID-19, and the A-level results debacle last week, GCSE results are being awarded based on teacher and centre-assessed grades. Follow our live blog to see how pupils fared.

Good luck to everyone receiving their results today!

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Oil floods Wheathampstead road as fly-tippers dispose of more than 30 containers

Oil has run over a quarter of a mile down the lane towards Wheathampstead. Picture: Mike Smith

Londoners quitting the capital for St Albans on the increase

Londoners have long been drawn to St Albans - moreso now than ever. Picture: Archant

Updated Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

Video St Albans allotment plot owners ‘devastated’ by severe flooding

Work of plot owners at the Burydell Lane allotments in St Albans has been destroyed by flooding, Picture: Kim Scrivener
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Oil floods Wheathampstead road as fly-tippers dispose of more than 30 containers

Oil has run over a quarter of a mile down the lane towards Wheathampstead. Picture: Mike Smith

Londoners quitting the capital for St Albans on the increase

Londoners have long been drawn to St Albans - moreso now than ever. Picture: Archant

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

St Albans allotment plot owners ‘devastated’ by severe flooding

Work of plot owners at the Burydell Lane allotments in St Albans has been destroyed by flooding, Picture: Kim Scrivener

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Live blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results 2020

Pupils across the UK are receiving their GCSE results, which will now be calculated by teachers and schools.

Faith Focus: Value your teenagers – and yourself

John Truscott.

Harpenden Bowling Club to run come and try it days

A general view of the green and clubhouse at the Spenser Road home ofHarpenden Bowling Club.

A walk on the wild side: The best accessories for birds, bugs and other garden guests

Raymond Kenny with his Irish Thatched Cottage and Chateaux birdhouses, both from Cuckoos Garden, £172 each, http://cuckoosgarden.com

Details released by FA as fans are allowed back into non-league football grounds

Fans will be allowed back into non-league football grounds again from August 22. Picture: DANNY LOO