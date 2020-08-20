Live blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results 2020
PUBLISHED: 10:19 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 20 August 2020
Archant
Following the cancellation of exams due to COVID-19, and the A-level results debacle last week, GCSE results are being awarded based on teacher and centre-assessed grades. Follow our live blog to see how pupils fared.
Good luck to everyone receiving their results today!
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.