Disappointed with your exam results? How an accelerated course and uniquely supportive environment can put you on the path to success

If you are disappointed with your exam results, St Albans Independent College may be able to help. Picture: Getty Images Archant

Despite not sitting any exams, GCSE and A-Level students all over the country waited with bated breath for their results this year, only for some to now feel disappointed after not getting the grades they wanted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans Independent College offers a range of courses to help students realise their academic potential. Picture: St Albans Independent College St Albans Independent College offers a range of courses to help students realise their academic potential. Picture: St Albans Independent College

Although the government is allowing students to sit exams in October and November, many may not be prepared for this after months of being in lockdown and out of school.

St Albans Independent College offers courses for students in every circumstance. College Principal, Assim Jemal, explains: “Being a smaller, independent college, we are able to quickly adapt to the changing environment. We can accommodate different courses and fulfil a wide range of requirements”.

One-year accelerated courses

The one-year A-Level and GCSE programme allows students to cover all of the material in their chosen subject and take the final exams in a single academic year, rather than two.

“These courses are perfect for those who are not happy with their grades and need more time in school before taking any exams,” says Assim.

The 'high-achieving ethos' at the College is fostered by the mentoring system that monitors students' progress across their subjects. Picture: St Albans Independent College The 'high-achieving ethos' at the College is fostered by the mentoring system that monitors students' progress across their subjects. Picture: St Albans Independent College

The one-year courses give students time to prepare for exams in the summer, and with class sizes limited to no more than seven students, Assim explains that ‘everyone is assured of significant personal attention, allowing students to build confidence and achieve excellent grades.’

“We have also helped many students change direction to a new university course - the intensive programme allows them to gain qualifications they may need to pursue a different career,” says Assim.

“Although packing two years’ worth of work into one year may seem daunting, our small classes and supportive network of teachers and mentors gives students the guidance and knowledge they need to succeed.”

Two-year GCSE and A-Level courses

The College offers a wide range of subjects for both GCSE and A-level. As well as the core subjects, you can also choose from subjects such as Psychology, Photography and Economics.

The ‘high-achieving ethos’ at the College is fostered by the Mentoring system that monitors students’ progress across their subjects. Mentors provide guidance and help motivate students to achieve their academic potential. Everyone is given a Mentor and they attend regular meetings with them to check how they are getting on and discuss any matters of pastoral care.

“Unique college environment”

Assim explains that ‘you will receive a full college experience’ at St Albans Independent College, although they do have a unique ethos.

Students benefit from the College’s ‘Personal Development and Wellbeing’ enrichment programme to help prepare them for the future. This involves charity and community work, specialist help with applying for university and jobs, and talks from eminent guest speakers

“A lot of students come to us because they want to develop their life skills and benefit from personalised education and greater support; however, our examination results also speak for themselves,” Assim says.

“While this year was exceptional in so many ways - we achieved 49pc A*-A grades at A level and 51pc grades 9 to 7 at GCSE - our results every year are testament to the success of our principle that the best way for students to achieve their academic potential is by excellent teaching in small group classes and structured personal support”.

Supportive culture

“As we have, at most, seven students per class, our teachers get to know each student on a more personal level,” explains Assim.

“The size of the College also allowed us to adapt quickly to the Covid-19 lockdown and successfully conduct all our normal classes online.”

“One major priority is the student’s wellbeing. During lockdown we organised online coffee mornings for students to catch-up with each other, while staff held daily drop-in sessions to keep in touch with everyone and ensure they were well supported.”

The College is fully reopening in September 2020 for the new school year and has put the necessary safety measures in place. Lessons can be streamed live to those students who may need to stay at home, so they can still be involved and continue with their learning.

“We work hard to have incredible, nurturing staff and such an inspiring environment – students can truly realise their potential here.”

Head to www.stalbanscollege.co.uk for more information.

Fill out the Enquiry Form if you’re interested in studying at the College, or contact them on 01727842348 or office@stalbanscollege.co.uk for general enquiries.

St Albans Independent College:

69 London Road, St Albans, AL1 1LN