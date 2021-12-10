News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Education

Ho ho ho! Festive fun at school's Christmas fair

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 2:54 PM December 10, 2021
Santa Claus himself at Fleetville's Christmas fair.

Santa Claus himself at Fleetville's Christmas fair. - Credit: Matt Adams

Father Christmas made one of his first appearances of the season at a primary school's festive fair.

The man in red was just one of the attractions at Fleetville Infants' yuletide extravaganza, which also included food and refreshments, local craftspeople, and a host of stalls.

Entertainment was from the Fleetville Brass Quarter and Fleetville Harmony Choir.

Headteacher Alex Lindley said: "It was such a lovely event. After all this time it was so moving to see our whole school community together again. I am so grateful to our amazing PTA who worked tirelessly to enable this event to happen. It was such a great success!"

Some of the comments from the children included: "It was good, the grown ups were working so hard to make it happen", "I bought a lot of things - toys, books, drinks, food!", "The sweet stall was great!", "I liked seeing the junior children because I haven't seen them for a very long time."

Fleetville Christmas fair.

Fleetville Christmas fair. - Credit: Hillary Childs

Fleetville Christmas fair.

Fleetville Christmas fair. - Credit: Hillary Childs

Fleetville Christmas fair.

Fleetville Christmas fair. - Credit: Hillary Childs

Fleetville Christmas fair.

Fleetville Christmas fair. - Credit: Hillary Childs

Fleetville Christmas fair.

Fleetville Christmas fair. - Credit: Hillary Childs

Christmas
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Farriers Arms, where the first meeting of CAMRA was held.

Pubs

Founding CAMRA pub is on the market

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A stock image of cannabis plants similar to those grown by the OCG.

St Albans gang members jailed for running cannabis factory network

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Police are seeking this man in connection with a sexual assault on a Harpenden train

Sexual assault onboard train to Harpenden

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The Grade II listed former pub on Holywell Hill, St Albans.

Property of the Week

Property Spotlight: A stunning pub conversion in central St Albans

Herts Ad Property team

Logo Icon