Ho ho ho! Festive fun at school's Christmas fair

Father Christmas made one of his first appearances of the season at a primary school's festive fair.

The man in red was just one of the attractions at Fleetville Infants' yuletide extravaganza, which also included food and refreshments, local craftspeople, and a host of stalls.

Entertainment was from the Fleetville Brass Quarter and Fleetville Harmony Choir.

Headteacher Alex Lindley said: "It was such a lovely event. After all this time it was so moving to see our whole school community together again. I am so grateful to our amazing PTA who worked tirelessly to enable this event to happen. It was such a great success!"

Some of the comments from the children included: "It was good, the grown ups were working so hard to make it happen", "I bought a lot of things - toys, books, drinks, food!", "The sweet stall was great!", "I liked seeing the junior children because I haven't seen them for a very long time."

Fleetville Christmas fair. - Credit: Hillary Childs

