Minibeasts set to check into bug hotels at St Albans church

Published: 3:00 AM October 7, 2021 Updated: 1:11 PM October 7, 2021

Youngsters built bug hotels at Christ Church in New Greens, St Albans. - Credit: Christ Church

Families and friends spent a fun few hours building and furnishing bug hotels for a variety of minibeasts.

The Caring for Creation team at Christ Church in New Greens, St Albans, hosted the event aimed to raise awareness about the environment and climate change and how important it is that we look after the world.

Once the wood panels were nailed into place creating the basic structure for the hotel they were furnished using natural materials such as pine cones, straw and twigs providing lots of hidey holes for insects, beetles and even small mammals.





Laura, 10 said: "It was really fun making a nature home for small bugs," while Issy, six, added: "The best part was filling it with bamboo and decorating it with flowers we found growing wild."

Church administrator Debbie Dorman said: "Everyone got the chance to take home their own bug hotel and also to help build Christ Church's own super-stack using old pallets, which we hope will shelter hedgehogs, toads, bees, woodlice and a host of other small mammals and creepy-crawlies."

