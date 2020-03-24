Advanced search

NewsHound: Fairytale competition amid school Coronavirus shut-down

PUBLISHED: 07:46 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:46 24 March 2020

NewsHound fairytale competition amid school Coronavirus shut-down

NewsHound fairytale competition amid school Coronavirus shut-down

Archant

With the schools closing, NewsHound is launching a weekly educational competition that will help you to keep your children occupied during this time of uncertainty.

Each week we will give parents some background on the activity to help you feel confident supporting your little learner to complete the challenge we set.

The challenges will be as open-ended as possible so that children of all ages can complete them and also linked to the National Curriculum literacy programme.

You can then send in your entry to us. We will publish some of the entries and pick a winner.

This week’s competition challenge is: Write a modern day fairytale

First, read a fairytale to your child or watch one on youtube - Goldilocks or The Three Little Pigs are good ones.

You may also want to watch:

Ask them some questions such as “What did you notice about this story?” and “What did you spot about the way it ended?”

Some pointers:

- A fairytale has a beginning, a middle and an end.

- A fairytale has a baddie and a goodie in the story.

- A fairytale often has a happy ending.

- A fairytale sometimes has a moral lesson or message in it.

- If you are looking for an extra challenge, try and include a relevant issue for 2020 such as plastic use, for example.

Send it into us by Monday March 30 at hertsad@archant.co.uk

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Property Spotlight: A spacious family home in a desirable part of St Albans

Gurney Court Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Sunday Times names St Albans as one of UK’s best places to live

The Sunday Times loves St Albans' George Street, with its boutiques, antiques shops and restaurants. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus crisis; Crowds flock to Heartwood Forest in Sandridge despite social distancing warnings

Crowds at Heartwood Forest in Sandridge.
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Property Spotlight: A spacious family home in a desirable part of St Albans

Gurney Court Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Sunday Times names St Albans as one of UK’s best places to live

The Sunday Times loves St Albans' George Street, with its boutiques, antiques shops and restaurants. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus crisis; Crowds flock to Heartwood Forest in Sandridge despite social distancing warnings

Crowds at Heartwood Forest in Sandridge.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

NewsHound: Fairytale competition amid school Coronavirus shut-down

NewsHound fairytale competition amid school Coronavirus shut-down

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Strict controls on movement come into force

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.
Drive 24