MP Daisy reveals favourite childhood read for World Book Day

Daisy Cooper MP visited Park Street C of E Primary School for World Book Day. - Credit: Park Street C of E Primary

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper revealed her favourite book from childhood as part of a school visit on World Book Day.

Park Street C of E Primary School invited Daisy along as part of their WBD celebrations, and she shared her favourite book from childhood, Amazing Maisie and the Cold Porridge Brigade, by Andro Linklater.

Headteacher Monique Gregory said: "Reading is one of the priorities at Park Street School, and all children were invited to bring in a special book to share with their peers.

"We believe that the key to pupils' success is their ability to read. Fluent readers will learn more because they will be able to read and gain knowledge for themselves.

"Through fundraising and parental support, the school now has a brand-new book vending machine and is also in the process of updating class libraries with a range of inspiring texts to instil a love of literature in children."