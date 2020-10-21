Students quiz St Albans MP about UK’s education system

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper was the special guest at a livestreamed discussion on the future of the UK’s education system.

The event, at St Columba’s College, was hosted by head of sixth form David Waters with support from students Ahmad Zargar, from the college, and Siyi Cheng from Abbot’s Hill School.

Students posed questions to Ms Cooper on everything from how the Government should be preparing for exams next summer, the content of RE GCSE, the Liberal Democrats’ priorities for education, and how she thinks we should address the digital divide between schools and students as a result of COVID-19.

They also discussed how education can impact students’ mental health, the impact of COVID-19, and how the Liberal Democrats would have responded to the crisis differently.

Mr Waters said: “Daisy Cooper MP was an excellent guest and it was a really enjoyable event. It was a great opportunity to get an insight into the nature of Westminster life, the impact of COVID, and to explore many important issues that we have perhaps forgotten in the last six months, especially globalisation and the environment.”