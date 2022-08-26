Harpenden primary school is Growing Curious Minds!

There's something very curious been going on at a Harpenden primary school...

Over the last 18 months, Sauncey Wood Primary School has been working hard to achieve The Curiosity Approach Accreditation, a modern day early childhood initiative that supports children to be "doers and thinkers" originally set up in nurseries across the Midlands.

It might be using poster paints and brooms to create playground patterns on a rainy day, making a glue sculpture of odds and ends stuck into place, or getting down and dirty with clay.

Deputy head teacher Jade Harkness said: "“I first discovered the idea around The Curiosity Approach on social media, where I was inspired by a photograph of a beautiful setting which made me want to dive right in to explore. I knew this was what we were aiming for at Sauncey Wood.

"I am beyond delighted that we have been successful in achieving this accreditation. Curiosity underpins all that we do at our school and to be recognised for our commitment to this ethos and knowing that our children are given the best possible education and opportunities is fantastic.

"I am incredibly proud of the whole school team and it is fantastic to see elements of The Curiosity Approach popping up right across the school. Long may our curiosity journey continue and we will, without doubt continue to Grow Curious Minds.”

Working towards the accreditation has meant lots of hard work from the whole school team and has seen the environment evolve to be more natural and homely. Resources have moved away from limited plastic to more authentic and natural alternatives where the possibilities are endless.

Sauncey Wood has also supported its children in being curious and by following this approach, the school has embedded just how important curiosity is for all their learners. The approach fits perfectly with the school’s mission of ‘Growing Curious Minds’ and has been a journey of discovery for all involved.

After submitting their portfolio of evidence, the school had a nervous wait to hear the outcome but were delighted to receive the news that they had achieved the accreditation. Their assessor commented: "It is a primary that any child would have a wonderful experience learning in."

Find out more about The Curiosity Approach at thecuriosityapproach.com/