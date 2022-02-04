Pupils pedalling between the Poles for eco charity

Five boys are cycling the distance from the North Pole to the South Pole for the World Land Trust. - Credit: Seb Yerbury and Sam Johnson

A group of schoolboys have embarked on an ambitious challenge to cycle the distance between the North and South Poles.

At the start of 2021, Cunningham Hill Year 4 pupils Seb Yerbury and Sam Johnson, both aged eight, set themselves the challenge of running 202.1km in 30 days for ecological charity the World Land Trust. They received a huge amount of support from family, friends, their school and were able to raise almost £6,000.

The World Land Trust protects the world's most biologically significant and threatened habitats acre by acre. Through a network of partner organisations around the world, it funds the creation of reserves and provides permanent protection for habitats and wildlife.

Continuing to be inspired by the amazing work of the World Land Trust, Seb and Sam are back with an even bigger challenge!

With the help of their brothers - Tommy, six , Freddie, 11 and Thomas, 13 - they will be cycling the equivalent distance from the North Pole to the South Pole - a whopping 20,004 km! They will need to cycle an average of 55km a day, every day, for the next year to complete their challenge.

The boys said: "We want to raise as much awareness, support and money for the World Land Trust as we can. We hope you will get behind us and we thank you for your support and donations!"

PE teacher Natasha Green said: "We are right behind the boys and so proud of their efforts for such an important and prevalent cause!"

You can sponsor Sam and Seb's efforts on their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sebandsamcan