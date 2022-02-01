New crisp bag recycling project launched by St Albans school

The launch of the new Terracycle hub at Fleetville Infant and Nursery School in St Albans. - Credit: Fleetville Infants

Wondering what to do with your empty crisp packets and not keen on them ending up in landfill? The answer can be found at a St Albans infants school.

The caring school committee at Fleetville Infant and Nursery School in Royal Road has launched a new recycling project for crisp, popcorn and pretzel packets, which will be shredded, melted down and turned into new products.

The blue Terracycle hub bin takes crisp bricks, which are folded packets put into one crisp bag, and it is hoped enough will be collected to exchange them for a new playground picnic bench.

Interim headteacher Jennifer Gardner explained: "The caring school committee is made up of staff and of pupils from Years One and Two, who are voted in by their class and aim to care for the environment, in our school and beyond. They are also committed to caring for people in our school, local community, and nationally.

"The committee lead on charity events and organise fundraising in school. This recycling project is now ready to launch and has been driven by the pupils themselves with some help from staff and some parents.

"The children have been learning how the packets are shredded and melted down and then turned into new products, which they can exchange for the packets. They are aiming to collect enough to exchange for a picnic bench for the playground. The packets need to be collected at home and made into crisp bricks, by folding packets and then putting them into one crisp bag. The children have been demonstrating how to make a crisp brick to their classmates and have made posters to advertise the project for around the school."

Committee member Beatrice said: "We need to tell everyone about it, so we have made posters for the school gates!"

Friend Amelia explained: "We need to recycle instead of putting rubbish in the ground, it saves the animals!" and Theo said: "We can put it in the paper and then everyone in St Albans will know they recycle the packets!"

Jennifer added: "We would love for our community to get involved and to contribute. Please collect packets at home and make a brick before putting it in our blue bin. Please remember ONLY crisp packets, popcorn packets and pretzel packets can be added. This scheme does not accept any other plastics."