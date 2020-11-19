Harpenden infants’ school celebrates difference on diversity day

Crabtree Infants' School celebrated 'Diversity Day' on November 18. Picture: Crabtree Infants' School Archant

A Harpenden infants’ school has celebrated respect, unity and difference on their ‘diversity day’.

Crabtree Infants’ School held a ‘diversity day’ on November 18, which also coincided with anti-bullying week. The day allowed the children to acquire a deeper level of respect and appreciation of other people, and to celebrate who they are amongst their peers.

Pupils participated in a number of activities celebrating diversity, including wearing cultural and traditional clothing linked to their heritage, outfits and uniforms linked to clubs they belong to or anything that they feel represents something special to them.

A year 2 child said: “I enjoyed showing my kippah to my friends. I told them that I was Jewish and even showed them how I put my kippah on.”

A year 1 pupil added: “The best part of the day was doing the draings of our families and then talking about how all of our families are different,”

Another pupil said: “I love wearing these clothes into school. They show everybody ‘me’.”

Headteachers Hannah Dovey and Soli Vela said: “It was wonderful to learn even more about our children and what makes them so special. The children delighted in telling us about their heritage, religion, interests and club memberships. This has definitely been a special day and we want to make sure that we build it into our planning each year, as it complements the work we do throughout the year around diversity, our core values and our embedded ethos of respect.”