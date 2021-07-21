News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Education

Harpenden school buries time capsule representing Covid year

Vicky Goodhind

Published: 12:58 PM July 21, 2021   
Harpenden Mayor Cllr Paul Cousin witnesses the burial of the time capsule at Roundwood Primary.

Harpenden Mayor Cllr Paul Cousin witnesses the burial of the time capsule at Roundwood Primary. - Credit: Roundwood Primary

Artefacts from a year living in the shadow of coronavirus have been buried in a time capsule at a Harpenden school.

Roundwood Primary School in the town wanted to mark the historical significance of the last year for the children, which has had such an impact on their lives.

The time capsule is buried at Roundwood Primary School in Harpenden.

The time capsule is buried at Roundwood Primary School in Harpenden. - Credit: Roundwood Primary

Each class put something into the time capsule to represent the last year, and one child from each class watched as the box was buried and explained what they had put in and why.

Artefacts included photos of the school as it is now, a rainbow of hands, a sparkly hand sanitiser, a sculpture made from disposable face masks, a Lego house, scrapbooks of photos and a memory stick filled with 30 second clips about Lockdown experiences. Of course, there was also a copy of the day’s paper, the Herts Advertiser. 

The time capsule will be dug up in 2027 when the current Reception class will be in Year 6.

Harpenden News

