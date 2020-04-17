Plans to transfer Hertfordshire library services delayed due to coronavirus

Hertfordshire libraries' planned transfer has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant Archant

Plans to transfer the running of Hertfordshire libraries to a public service mutual have been delayed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity ‘Libraries for Life’ had been due to take over the running of the county’s libraries on April 1 – after initial plans for a December 1 transfer were delayed – which would cut the cost of the library service by an estimated £500,000 a year.

However as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak the transfer of the service has been put on hold indefinitely.

A report to the county council’s special cabinet panel on Friday, April 17 said: “It was agreed that the exceptional circumstances generated by Covid-19 would place significant pressure on this new organisation and as such, the transfer was deemed to be inappropriate at this time.

“The transfer will remain delayed until the process can be completed in the best way possible.”