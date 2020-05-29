Advanced search

St Columba’s College staff support the St Albans community during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 May 2020

St Columba's College donated its safety goggles to the NHS.

St Columba's College donated its safety goggles to the NHS.

Archant

Members of staff at St Columba’s College in St Albans have been supporting the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Food hampers collected by St Columba's College trips administrator, Priscilla Meigh.Food hampers collected by St Columba's College trips administrator, Priscilla Meigh.

The school has also donated the science department’s gloves and safety goggles to the NHS to help out with the personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage.

Head of Guertin House, Catherine Treacy, has joined the volunteers of the Visor Army in making approved visors, while her students have been writing letters to residents in local care homes.

Trips administrator, Priscilla Meigh, has been helping with a food hamper scheme for families who normally get free school meals.

Visors made by St Columba's College.Visors made by St Columba's College.

Charlotte Maton, assistant head of the Prep School, undertook a 13-hour bike challenge over 300 miles on the 75th anniversary of VE Day and has so far raised more than £2,000 for NHS Charities Together.

David Buxton, Headmaster of St Columba’s College, said: “Members of the St Columba’s family have shown great compassion and service to our community by volunteering their time and resources to help vulnerable people.”

