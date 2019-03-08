Advanced search

St Albans children dress to impress for World Book Day 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:40 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 08 March 2019

Gangster Granny and Mr Stink for World Book Day. Picture: Katie Sams

Gangster Granny and Mr Stink for World Book Day. Picture: Katie Sams

Where’s Wally and Matilda were among the characters St Albans and Harpenden children dressed up as for World Book Day this year.

Griff, eight, from Sandridge Primary School as Diary of a Wimpy Kid for World Book Day. Picture: Andy MillerGriff, eight, from Sandridge Primary School as Diary of a Wimpy Kid for World Book Day. Picture: Andy Miller

World Book Day took place on Thursday, March 7, celebrating books and reading as part of the charity’s mission to ensure every child and young person has a book of their own.

Characters from David Walliams books were also popular, with at least two Grandpas from Grandpa’s Great Escape, a Gangster Granny, a Mr Stink and Raj the shopkeeper.

Imogen as Princess Poppy for World Book Day. Picture: Sabrina MillerImogen as Princess Poppy for World Book Day. Picture: Sabrina Miller

Some children went as more classic characters - with several Alice in Wonderlands and Matildas, a Golden Ticket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and a Cheshire Cat.

World Book Day has been running for 22 years, and is celebrated in more than 100 countries around the world, with the UK and Ireland celebrating the day in March. School children dress up as their favourite characters and are given book tokens.

Isabella Hope, seven, as Mary Poppins and Thomas Hope, 10, as the Ice Monster for World Book Day. Picture: Hannah HopeIsabella Hope, seven, as Mary Poppins and Thomas Hope, 10, as the Ice Monster for World Book Day. Picture: Hannah Hope

Isabella Garcia, six, as Hermione Granger for World Book Day. Picture: Kate GarciaIsabella Garcia, six, as Hermione Granger for World Book Day. Picture: Kate Garcia

Joshua Smith, five, as the Little Vampire and Harry Smith, three, as Dinosaurs Love Underpants for World Book Day. Picture: MiriamJoshua Smith, five, as the Little Vampire and Harry Smith, three, as Dinosaurs Love Underpants for World Book Day. Picture: Miriam

Lexi as Goldilocks for World Book Day. Picture: Jess MajercinLexi as Goldilocks for World Book Day. Picture: Jess Majercin

Logan from Wheatfields School as Slappy from Goosebumps for World Book Day. Picture: Laura HarmerLogan from Wheatfields School as Slappy from Goosebumps for World Book Day. Picture: Laura Harmer

Marley, nine, as Grandma Wolf and Hadley, four, as The Day the Crayons Quit for World Book Day. Picture: ZoeMarley, nine, as Grandma Wolf and Hadley, four, as The Day the Crayons Quit for World Book Day. Picture: Zoe

McKenzie, seven, as BatGirl, Freya, three, as the Cheshire Cat and Riley, nine, as the Joker for World Book Day. Picture: Amanda MillerMcKenzie, seven, as BatGirl, Freya, three, as the Cheshire Cat and Riley, nine, as the Joker for World Book Day. Picture: Amanda Miller

Melody, four, as Rainbow Dash for World Book Day. Picture: Tracy PayneMelody, four, as Rainbow Dash for World Book Day. Picture: Tracy Payne

Neo from Wheatfields School as Donald Trump for World Book Day. Picture: Laura HarmerNeo from Wheatfields School as Donald Trump for World Book Day. Picture: Laura Harmer

Olive, Grace and Elsie Chabauty as the Fox from the Gingerbread Man, Grandpa from Grandpa's Great Escape and Goldilocks for World Book Day. Picture: Claire ChabautyOlive, Grace and Elsie Chabauty as the Fox from the Gingerbread Man, Grandpa from Grandpa's Great Escape and Goldilocks for World Book Day. Picture: Claire Chabauty

Olivia Quinn from Harpenden on World Book Day. Picture: Sinead QuinnOlivia Quinn from Harpenden on World Book Day. Picture: Sinead Quinn

Oscar Brenton, 10, as Grandpa from Grandpa's Great Escape for World Book Day. Picture: Toni McDaidOscar Brenton, 10, as Grandpa from Grandpa's Great Escape for World Book Day. Picture: Toni McDaid

Scarlett as Isadora Moon and Matilda as Nancy from Oliver Twist on World Book Day. Picture: Rebekah MillerScarlett as Isadora Moon and Matilda as Nancy from Oliver Twist on World Book Day. Picture: Rebekah Miller

Super hero Tillie for World Book Day. Picture: Sarah CoulsonSuper hero Tillie for World Book Day. Picture: Sarah Coulson

Topsy from Topsy and Tim Visit London for World Book Day. Picture: Matt AtkinsonTopsy from Topsy and Tim Visit London for World Book Day. Picture: Matt Atkinson

Where's Wally for World Book Day. Picture: Rebecca BairdWhere's Wally for World Book Day. Picture: Rebecca Baird

Where's Wally and a Dalmatian for World Book Day. Picture: Jodie HarringtonWhere's Wally and a Dalmatian for World Book Day. Picture: Jodie Harrington

Willow Deegan, five, from Harpenden Academy, as Ronja the Robber's Daughter for World Book Day. Picture: Jo O'DonnellWillow Deegan, five, from Harpenden Academy, as Ronja the Robber's Daughter for World Book Day. Picture: Jo O'Donnell

Left to right: Tiffany Ballard, Sienna Ellis-Ballard, and Emily Wyeth. Picture: Susie WyethLeft to right: Tiffany Ballard, Sienna Ellis-Ballard, and Emily Wyeth. Picture: Susie Wyeth

Alby as Peter Rabbit for World Book Day. Picture: Natasha BirchAlby as Peter Rabbit for World Book Day. Picture: Natasha Birch

Alice in Wonderland for World Book Day. Picture: Patricia SmithAlice in Wonderland for World Book Day. Picture: Patricia Smith

Anya Davies, nine, as Pansy Parkinson for World Book Day. Picture: Darshna Patel-DaviesAnya Davies, nine, as Pansy Parkinson for World Book Day. Picture: Darshna Patel-Davies

Byron, seven, as the Golden Ticket for World Book Day. Picture: Aileen HarveyByron, seven, as the Golden Ticket for World Book Day. Picture: Aileen Harvey

Charlee from Wheatfields School as Raj from David Walliams books for World Book Day. Picture: Laura HarmerCharlee from Wheatfields School as Raj from David Walliams books for World Book Day. Picture: Laura Harmer

Daisy Harmer as Alice in Wonderland for World Book Day. Picture: Debbie HarmerDaisy Harmer as Alice in Wonderland for World Book Day. Picture: Debbie Harmer

Darcie Bayliss, seven, as Dorothy and Marlie Bayliss, five, as Little Red Riding Hood for World Book Day. Picture: Jane EdmondsonDarcie Bayliss, seven, as Dorothy and Marlie Bayliss, five, as Little Red Riding Hood for World Book Day. Picture: Jane Edmondson

Eleanor Wood, five, as Matilda on World Book Day. Picture: Lee WoodEleanor Wood, five, as Matilda on World Book Day. Picture: Lee Wood

Ella Louise Murphy as Matilda for World Book Day. Picture: April FruenElla Louise Murphy as Matilda for World Book Day. Picture: April Fruen

Elodie, seven, as Matilda and Lyra, three, as Paddington Bear for World Book Day. Picture: Polly L-HElodie, seven, as Matilda and Lyra, three, as Paddington Bear for World Book Day. Picture: Polly L-H

Faith Holahan, five, as Little Red Riding Hood for World Book Day. Picture: Angela HolahanFaith Holahan, five, as Little Red Riding Hood for World Book Day. Picture: Angela Holahan

Fox in Socks for World Book Day. Picture: Joanna BarnesFox in Socks for World Book Day. Picture: Joanna Barnes

