St Albans children dress to impress for World Book Day 2019
PUBLISHED: 12:40 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 08 March 2019
Anne Suslak
Gangster Granny and Mr Stink for World Book Day. Picture: Katie Sams
Archant
Where’s Wally and Matilda were among the characters St Albans and Harpenden children dressed up as for World Book Day this year.
Griff, eight, from Sandridge Primary School as Diary of a Wimpy Kid for World Book Day. Picture: Andy Miller
World Book Day took place on Thursday, March 7, celebrating books and reading as part of the charity’s mission to ensure every child and young person has a book of their own.
Characters from David Walliams books were also popular, with at least two Grandpas from Grandpa’s Great Escape, a Gangster Granny, a Mr Stink and Raj the shopkeeper.
Imogen as Princess Poppy for World Book Day. Picture: Sabrina Miller
Some children went as more classic characters - with several Alice in Wonderlands and Matildas, a Golden Ticket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and a Cheshire Cat.
World Book Day has been running for 22 years, and is celebrated in more than 100 countries around the world, with the UK and Ireland celebrating the day in March. School children dress up as their favourite characters and are given book tokens.
Isabella Hope, seven, as Mary Poppins and Thomas Hope, 10, as the Ice Monster for World Book Day. Picture: Hannah Hope Isabella Garcia, six, as Hermione Granger for World Book Day. Picture: Kate Garcia Joshua Smith, five, as the Little Vampire and Harry Smith, three, as Dinosaurs Love Underpants for World Book Day. Picture: Miriam Lexi as Goldilocks for World Book Day. Picture: Jess Majercin Logan from Wheatfields School as Slappy from Goosebumps for World Book Day. Picture: Laura Harmer Marley, nine, as Grandma Wolf and Hadley, four, as The Day the Crayons Quit for World Book Day. Picture: Zoe McKenzie, seven, as BatGirl, Freya, three, as the Cheshire Cat and Riley, nine, as the Joker for World Book Day. Picture: Amanda Miller Melody, four, as Rainbow Dash for World Book Day. Picture: Tracy Payne Neo from Wheatfields School as Donald Trump for World Book Day. Picture: Laura Harmer Olive, Grace and Elsie Chabauty as the Fox from the Gingerbread Man, Grandpa from Grandpa's Great Escape and Goldilocks for World Book Day. Picture: Claire Chabauty Olivia Quinn from Harpenden on World Book Day. Picture: Sinead Quinn Oscar Brenton, 10, as Grandpa from Grandpa's Great Escape for World Book Day. Picture: Toni McDaid Scarlett as Isadora Moon and Matilda as Nancy from Oliver Twist on World Book Day. Picture: Rebekah Miller Super hero Tillie for World Book Day. Picture: Sarah Coulson Topsy from Topsy and Tim Visit London for World Book Day. Picture: Matt Atkinson Where's Wally for World Book Day. Picture: Rebecca Baird Where's Wally and a Dalmatian for World Book Day. Picture: Jodie Harrington Willow Deegan, five, from Harpenden Academy, as Ronja the Robber's Daughter for World Book Day. Picture: Jo O'Donnell Left to right: Tiffany Ballard, Sienna Ellis-Ballard, and Emily Wyeth. Picture: Susie Wyeth Alby as Peter Rabbit for World Book Day. Picture: Natasha Birch Alice in Wonderland for World Book Day. Picture: Patricia Smith Anya Davies, nine, as Pansy Parkinson for World Book Day. Picture: Darshna Patel-Davies Byron, seven, as the Golden Ticket for World Book Day. Picture: Aileen Harvey Charlee from Wheatfields School as Raj from David Walliams books for World Book Day. Picture: Laura Harmer Daisy Harmer as Alice in Wonderland for World Book Day. Picture: Debbie Harmer Darcie Bayliss, seven, as Dorothy and Marlie Bayliss, five, as Little Red Riding Hood for World Book Day. Picture: Jane Edmondson Eleanor Wood, five, as Matilda on World Book Day. Picture: Lee Wood Ella Louise Murphy as Matilda for World Book Day. Picture: April Fruen Elodie, seven, as Matilda and Lyra, three, as Paddington Bear for World Book Day. Picture: Polly L-H Faith Holahan, five, as Little Red Riding Hood for World Book Day. Picture: Angela Holahan Fox in Socks for World Book Day. Picture: Joanna Barnes