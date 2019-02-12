Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pupils battle it out to become chess champions at St Albans primary school

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 February 2019

The six Hertfordshire champions who won trophies at the Hertfordshire Open Junior Chess Championships at Fleetville Junior School, St Albans. Left to right: Harrison Pickup, Charlie Ball, Maanav Nagda, Emly Maton, Adhil Kumar and Savin Dias. Picture: Ursula Wielgosz

The six Hertfordshire champions who won trophies at the Hertfordshire Open Junior Chess Championships at Fleetville Junior School, St Albans. Left to right: Harrison Pickup, Charlie Ball, Maanav Nagda, Emly Maton, Adhil Kumar and Savin Dias. Picture: Ursula Wielgosz

Archant

A tournament was held at a St Albans school to find out which pupils would be crowned Herts chess champions.

Fleetville Junior School in Hatfield Road hosted the 2019 Hertfordshire Open Junior Chess Championships on Sunday, February 3, with 141 chess players aged between four and 17 taking part.

The tournament was run in six rounds, ranging from a ‘stars barred’ section for players who were new to competitive chess, to the under 18 major which included junior England players.

Tournament director Ursula Wielgosz said: “We were delighted that our tournament featured players from all corners of Hertfordshire, as well as 30 children from outside our county. We attracted a high calibre of entrants, and the champions should be rightly proud of their achievements.”

Prizes were handed out by Fleetville headteacher Gareth Linwood.

Topic Tags:

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Riot police called in after reports of man with samurai sword and baseball bat in St Albans city centre

A man was arrested after entering The Peahen carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Danny Loo.

18-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs at Harpenden school

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A and Class B drugs at a school in Harpenden.

New BBC TV show sees local judges search for St Albans’ best address

The Best House in Town judges: (l-r) Olwyn Grint, Emma Bustamante, Dean Mason, Randa Kort and Kuldip Chohan. Picture: BBC

Well-known St Albans DJ stops broadcasting with Radio Verulam amid controversy

Danny Smith has withdrawn his services from Radio Verulam until the row is resolved. Picture: Archant

Updated Long queues after M1 crash

Queues after the M1 crash this morning, near junction eight for Hemel Hempstead, towards St Albans. Picture: Highways England
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

The new general manager of Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, Ricky Lark. Pictures: Mick Howes

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Pay increases and bonuses for top officers at Herts County Council

Senior council officers are set to receive a two per cent pay rise.

Pupils battle it out to become chess champions at St Albans primary school

The six Hertfordshire champions who won trophies at the Hertfordshire Open Junior Chess Championships at Fleetville Junior School, St Albans. Left to right: Harrison Pickup, Charlie Ball, Maanav Nagda, Emly Maton, Adhil Kumar and Savin Dias. Picture: Ursula Wielgosz

M25 crash near Radlett causing long delays

Traffic is building on the M25 following a crash near Radlett. Picture: Highways England

Toilets at St Albans Museum + Gallery twinned with other loos around the world

From left to right: Soroptimist communications officer Jane Slatter, St Albans Museum + Gallery trustee Caroline Eldred and past Soroptimist club president Rita Andrews celebrating the toilet twinning. Picture: Soroptimist International St Albans

Hour-long delays on M25 between Essex and Herts due to accident

Long tailbacks on the M25 in the Potters Bar area. Picture: Highways England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists