Pupils battle it out to become chess champions at St Albans primary school

The six Hertfordshire champions who won trophies at the Hertfordshire Open Junior Chess Championships at Fleetville Junior School, St Albans. Left to right: Harrison Pickup, Charlie Ball, Maanav Nagda, Emly Maton, Adhil Kumar and Savin Dias. Picture: Ursula Wielgosz Archant

A tournament was held at a St Albans school to find out which pupils would be crowned Herts chess champions.

Fleetville Junior School in Hatfield Road hosted the 2019 Hertfordshire Open Junior Chess Championships on Sunday, February 3, with 141 chess players aged between four and 17 taking part.

The tournament was run in six rounds, ranging from a ‘stars barred’ section for players who were new to competitive chess, to the under 18 major which included junior England players.

Tournament director Ursula Wielgosz said: “We were delighted that our tournament featured players from all corners of Hertfordshire, as well as 30 children from outside our county. We attracted a high calibre of entrants, and the champions should be rightly proud of their achievements.”

Prizes were handed out by Fleetville headteacher Gareth Linwood.