Computer Friendly restarts all face-to-face activities 

A local charity which helps disadvantaged and excluded people gain computer skills has restarted in-person drop-in sessions.

Non-profit organisation Computer Friendly is celebrating the move with cost-free courses available for beginners.

Chair Tony Bourke said: “I’m delighted we’re opening up face-to-face activities again and to mark the occasion and support people in these inflationary times, all beginner courses will be free in 2022.”

Computer Friendly was forced to suspend all activities in January in order to protect clients and volunteers against the new rapidly rising Covid Omicron variant in accordance with government guidelines.

Despite the looser regulations now in place with regards to the pandemic, Computer Friendly has reassured the community that they will be adhering to all prevailing government guidelines and ensuring that the appropriate sanitation measures are being applied.

Originally established in St Albans, the charity has been delivering low-cost computer training in the community since 2002, supporting adults who may want an alternative to more formal or commercial courses, with about 45 courses a years and over 50 friendly and experienced unpaid volunteers.

It is currently running drop-in sessions at Harpenden and Flamstead for anyone with an issue with their digital device or who wants to find out more about using the internet and searching online.

Computer Friendly aims to help anyone in the St Albans district, including the retired, unemployed or disabled from diverse groups.

Recently, the charity returned to the community several refurbished laptops and tables initially donated to them by the public and local businesses. Over the years Computer Friendly has gifted over 400 devices to 28 schools, leavers from care victims of domestic violence, victims of modern slavery, people on probation, and asylum seekers.

COMPUTER FRIENDLY DROP-INS

ST ALBANS - Thursdays 9.30am - 12.30pm, St. Paul’s Church, Blandford Road, AL1 4JP, Thursdays 1.30pm - 4.30pm, Marshalswick Baptist Free Church, Sherwood Avenue, AL3 9QL

Saturdays 2.00pm - 4.30pm, (March 26th onwards), Islamic Community Centre, 145/147 Hatfield Road, AL1 4JY

HARPENDEN - Thursdays 9.45am - 12.15pm, 12 Southdown Road, (Quakers Meeting House), AL5 1PD

FLAMSTEAD - Wednesdays 10.30am - 12.30pm, (First Wednesday of each month), Spotted Dog Pub, 8 High Street, AL3 8BS















