Herts Advertiser > News > Education

Host of activities to celebrate end of school for Year 6 pupils

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 1:58 PM July 6, 2021   
The Year 6 Gladiator Game at St John Fisher School.

The Year 6 Gladiator Game at St John Fisher School. - Credit: St John Fisher School

With residential school trips off the table this year, one St Albans school went out of its way to celebrate the end of the academic year for their Year 6 pupils.

Year 6 picnic at St John Fisher School

The Year 6 picnic at St John Fisher School. - Credit: St John Fisher School

St John Fisher School has planned a whirlwind of activities for youngsters, coordinated by teacher Maliha Syeda.


Year 6 Bake-Off at St John Fisher School

Year 6 Bake-Off at St John Fisher School - Credit: St John Fisher School

Events so far included the Year 6 Bake Off, during which the children baked, frosted, iced and learnt how to do edible modelling, closely followed by Hub Day - a chance to compete using team-building exercises with a hired company called Wise Up.


Trampolining at St John Fisher School

Trampolining at St John Fisher School - Credit: St John Fisher School

The children have also been trampolining, competing with each other on a giant gladiator game and even skiing on the slopes.


Hub Day at St John Fisher School

Hub Day at St John Fisher School - Credit: St John Fisher School

In the final weeks, they will set up shops as part of their Young Enterprise Day, creating jewellery, fresh pasta, an assortment of scented bath bombs, cupcakes, milkshakes, keyrings with professional-clay modelling as well as abstract oil paintings.


Hub Day at St John Fisher School

Hub Day at St John Fisher School - Credit: St John Fisher School

Maliha said: "Year 6 are a wonderful class of resilient, polite and mature children. They have worked extremely hard during and after lockdown. Their academic achievement has been outstanding this year and we are all very proud of them. What better way than to celebrate the end of a fruitful year?"

Bake-Off at St John Fisher School

Bake-Off at St John Fisher School - Credit: St John Fisher School

Year 6 Bake-Off at St John Fisher School

Year 6 Bake-Off at St John Fisher School - Credit: St John Fisher School


Logo Icon
