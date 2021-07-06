Host of activities to celebrate end of school for Year 6 pupils

Published: 1:58 PM July 6, 2021

With residential school trips off the table this year, one St Albans school went out of its way to celebrate the end of the academic year for their Year 6 pupils.

St John Fisher School has planned a whirlwind of activities for youngsters, coordinated by teacher Maliha Syeda.





Events so far included the Year 6 Bake Off, during which the children baked, frosted, iced and learnt how to do edible modelling, closely followed by Hub Day - a chance to compete using team-building exercises with a hired company called Wise Up.





The children have also been trampolining, competing with each other on a giant gladiator game and even skiing on the slopes.





In the final weeks, they will set up shops as part of their Young Enterprise Day, creating jewellery, fresh pasta, an assortment of scented bath bombs, cupcakes, milkshakes, keyrings with professional-clay modelling as well as abstract oil paintings.





Maliha said: "Year 6 are a wonderful class of resilient, polite and mature children. They have worked extremely hard during and after lockdown. Their academic achievement has been outstanding this year and we are all very proud of them. What better way than to celebrate the end of a fruitful year?"

