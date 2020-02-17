School pupils ask St Albans drivers to slow down

St Albans school children reminded drivers to slow down outside their school last week.

Children from Camp Primary and Nursery School reminded people to keep to the 20mph speed limit on February 14.

Six months ago the new 20mph limit was introduced along Camp Road and the children wanted to make posters to encourage drivers to slow down. Also on the day, Cllr Anthony Rowlands gave the school its Silver Modeshift school travel award, a national scheme recognising the work of schools in encouraging sustainable travel.

Cyclists from Years 5 and 6 also received their Bikeability certificates after a week of learning how to ride safely.

Head teacher of Camp School Sharon Barton said: "We're very proud of the way our pupils, school governors and staff continue to work together to get these important messages across and make the area around our school a safer one."