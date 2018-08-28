St Albans pupils celebrate being awarded Green Flag for environmental work

The members of the Eco Committee with the Green Flag. Members are from Years 3,4 and 5, and aged between seven and ten years old. Archant

A St Albans primary and nursery school has been awarded a Green Flag for its environmental work.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Camp School pupils are celebrating being one of 1,000 schools to be given a Eco-Schools Green Flag.

Headteacher Sharon Barton said: “The pupils are delighted. This is a real accolade which recognises a whole school initiative aiming to change children’s habits by saving energy and resources and protecting our planet.”

Members of the school’s Eco Committee, led by assistant head Ruth Rose, carried out an audit which showed fuel use was one of the areas needing to be tackled.

Their subsequent action plan means LED bulbs are now used and lights are being switched off whenever possible.

Mrs Rose explained: “Pupils also looked at reducing food waste and now are really excited to look at ways of reducing single-use plastic.”