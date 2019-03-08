St Albans nursery celebrates 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

Busy Bees Nursery at St Albans Hospital received an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating. Picture: Busy Bees St Albans Archant

A nursery based in St Albans Hospital received an 'outstanding' rating after its latest Ofsted inspection.

Busy Bees nursery is one of fewer than 10 per cent of early years nurseries to hold an outstanding rating in the UK.

All individual areas of care were rated as 'outstanding', including meeting the needs of the range of children who attend, contributing to the wellbeing of children, and the effectiveness of the leadership and management.

Ofsted said in their inspection report: "The management team rigorously tests and evaluates every aspect of practice within the nursery to ensure an exceptionally good experience for children."

The staff team at the nursery were also praised for being inspirational and for having a good relationship between staff and parents.

Ofsted said: "Parents say staff work superbly with them to meet their children's learning and care needs exceptionally well.

"Parents are delighted with the nursery and appreciate that their views are welcomed and valued."

Busy Bees also received praise for the child development that Ofsted observed among the children, with a focus on their good behaviour.

The report said: "Staff's high expectations, nurturing manner and well-established routines support children's excellent behaviour."

Ofsted also reported that the children were well prepared for school life beyond the nursery, with extremely good mathematical skills.

The nursery manager, Claire, was very pleased with the result.

She said: "My team and I work tirelessly to provide the children in our care with the best start in life.

"Our careful and continuous monitoring and evaluation of our practice ensures that we are consistently providing the highest standards of care and learning.

"We are also keen champions of self professional development and use this to support our staff in delivering exceptional childcare.

"Staff work closely with children and their families to support children's development through the delivery of meticulously planned activities that challenge each individual child to achieve their full potential.

To have Ofsted recognise our hard work and commitment is amazing."