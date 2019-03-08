Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans nursery celebrates 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

PUBLISHED: 09:55 16 August 2019

Busy Bees Nursery at St Albans Hospital received an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating. Picture: Busy Bees St Albans

Busy Bees Nursery at St Albans Hospital received an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating. Picture: Busy Bees St Albans

Archant

A nursery based in St Albans Hospital received an 'outstanding' rating after its latest Ofsted inspection.

Busy Bees nursery is one of fewer than 10 per cent of early years nurseries to hold an outstanding rating in the UK.

All individual areas of care were rated as 'outstanding', including meeting the needs of the range of children who attend, contributing to the wellbeing of children, and the effectiveness of the leadership and management.

Ofsted said in their inspection report: "The management team rigorously tests and evaluates every aspect of practice within the nursery to ensure an exceptionally good experience for children."

The staff team at the nursery were also praised for being inspirational and for having a good relationship between staff and parents.

Ofsted said: "Parents say staff work superbly with them to meet their children's learning and care needs exceptionally well.

"Parents are delighted with the nursery and appreciate that their views are welcomed and valued."

You may also want to watch:

Busy Bees also received praise for the child development that Ofsted observed among the children, with a focus on their good behaviour.

The report said: "Staff's high expectations, nurturing manner and well-established routines support children's excellent behaviour."

Ofsted also reported that the children were well prepared for school life beyond the nursery, with extremely good mathematical skills.

The nursery manager, Claire, was very pleased with the result.

She said: "My team and I work tirelessly to provide the children in our care with the best start in life.

"Our careful and continuous monitoring and evaluation of our practice ensures that we are consistently providing the highest standards of care and learning.

"We are also keen champions of self professional development and use this to support our staff in delivering exceptional childcare.

"Staff work closely with children and their families to support children's development through the delivery of meticulously planned activities that challenge each individual child to achieve their full potential.

To have Ofsted recognise our hard work and commitment is amazing."

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Live Liveblog: St Albans and Harpenden A-level results day 2019

A-Level results day 2019: How did St Albans and Harpenden fare? Picture: Stockbyte

Travellers move on from Harpenden Common

Travellers have left Harpenden Common this morning.

Dead stag still decomposing by St Albans roadside

The dead stag is still decomposing by the road over a week after it was found dead, without antlers.

People invited to join buddy up scheme when using crime-ridden St Albans to Hatfield pathway

A woman walking along the Alban Way in Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Liveblog: St Albans and Harpenden A-level results day 2019

A-Level results day 2019: How did St Albans and Harpenden fare? Picture: Stockbyte

Travellers move on from Harpenden Common

Travellers have left Harpenden Common this morning.

Dead stag still decomposing by St Albans roadside

The dead stag is still decomposing by the road over a week after it was found dead, without antlers.

People invited to join buddy up scheme when using crime-ridden St Albans to Hatfield pathway

A woman walking along the Alban Way in Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans nursery celebrates ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Busy Bees Nursery at St Albans Hospital received an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating. Picture: Busy Bees St Albans

T’Pau’s Carol Decker, Garry Christian and Katrina speak to us ahead of Meraki’s Amazing ‘80s event

Carol Decker of T'Pau is performing on the Friday night at Meraki as part of the Amazing '80s event.

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts . . . in Cornwall!

George King fires goalwards to give Clevedon the lead at Saltash United (pic courtesy of www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

St Albans City ‘have to improve drastically’ before visit of Dorking Wanderers

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson is expecting a tough battle against 'ambitious' Dorking Wanderers. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Area Guide: All about Aldenham

The church remains at the heart of Aldenham village life. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists