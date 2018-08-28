Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Construction underway at Harpenden’s new secondary school

PUBLISHED: 13:40 08 February 2019

Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School

Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School

Archant

Building work is well underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden, which is set to open later this year.

Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington SchoolBuilding work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School

After overcoming multiple planning hurdles, Harpenden’s new secondary school is finally being built, with pupils admitted from September this year.

The building work is split into three phases, the first of which is a sports centre internally converted to classrooms for the first year intake in September.

The second phase is a fully-built school to accommodate 1,150 pupils with more than 65 classrooms, to be completed by September 2020, and the third phase, also due to complete in September next year, will see the sports centre converted back to its original purpose.

Katherine Warington is also in its initial stage of recruitment for teaching and support staff. So far the school has recruited teachers to head the core subjects of English, maths and science, as well as hiring a Special Educational Needs Coordinator.

Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington SchoolBuilding work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School

Founding headteacher Tony Smith said: “All of the successful candidates are experienced teachers who have worked in schools in Hertfordshire for several years and lived in the county.

“The opportunity to lead a key department and contribute to the set up of a brand new school proved to be a fantastic opportunity that attracted a wide and extremely talented field.

“It was a delight to see the candidates teach classes at the three Harpenden secondary schools, face student panels, sit data tests and complete two separate panel interviews. I am delighted with the appointments we have made.”

Ben Bardsley, chair of Harpenden Parents’ Group, said: “Parents in general, but especially those of current Year 6 children who are keen to join the school when it opens, are very relieved and excited to finally see work commencing and progress being made.

Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington SchoolBuilding work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School

“It really brings home what a great opportunity the new school is for the town and villages and we hope that construction goes smoothly towards the opening later this year.”

Pupils who have applied to join in September can meet their new teachers and get a taste of the school in an open day on Saturday, March 2.

Sessions run from 9.30am to 2pm at Roundwood Park School in Harpenden.

Topic Tags:

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

There were armed police on Rodney Avenue. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Arrest after St Albans crash leaves woman seriously injured

A female pedestrian has been left seriously injured after a crash in St Albans on London Road. Picture: Google Street View

Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre plans get go-ahead

Plans have been given the go-ahead for Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Trains to St Albans may be cut in new timetable for May 2019

Overcrowding at St Albans City station. (Picture: Jo Howard)

Three people in stolen vehicle arrested in Harpenden

Police arrested three people in a stolen vehicle after they hit an ANPR camera in High Street, Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

#includeImage($article, 225)

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Parents fined after child misses school in St Albans

Parents have faced court after their child failed to attend school in St Albans.

Redbourn radio producer immortalising unique life stories of local residents into audio documentaries

Dave Creasey has set up Recordthem.

Snow problems for Stephen Hosty as he clinches an inaugural win in Gloucestershire

St Albans Striders' Stephen Hosty won the inaugural 15-mile Mayhill Mayhem trail race in Gloucestershire.

Hertfordshire distraction thieves - including convicted murderer - are jailed after preying on vulnerable and elderly

Razvan Dorosin, Carmen Feraru and Marius Mereson have been jailed for distraction thefts in Hertfordshire. Picture: Herts Police

The votes are in: Harpenden Neighbourhood Plan approved in referendum

Harpenden Neighbourhood Plan.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists