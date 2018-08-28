Construction underway at Harpenden’s new secondary school

Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School Archant

Building work is well underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden, which is set to open later this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School

After overcoming multiple planning hurdles, Harpenden’s new secondary school is finally being built, with pupils admitted from September this year.

The building work is split into three phases, the first of which is a sports centre internally converted to classrooms for the first year intake in September.

The second phase is a fully-built school to accommodate 1,150 pupils with more than 65 classrooms, to be completed by September 2020, and the third phase, also due to complete in September next year, will see the sports centre converted back to its original purpose.

Katherine Warington is also in its initial stage of recruitment for teaching and support staff. So far the school has recruited teachers to head the core subjects of English, maths and science, as well as hiring a Special Educational Needs Coordinator.

Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School

Founding headteacher Tony Smith said: “All of the successful candidates are experienced teachers who have worked in schools in Hertfordshire for several years and lived in the county.

“The opportunity to lead a key department and contribute to the set up of a brand new school proved to be a fantastic opportunity that attracted a wide and extremely talented field.

“It was a delight to see the candidates teach classes at the three Harpenden secondary schools, face student panels, sit data tests and complete two separate panel interviews. I am delighted with the appointments we have made.”

Ben Bardsley, chair of Harpenden Parents’ Group, said: “Parents in general, but especially those of current Year 6 children who are keen to join the school when it opens, are very relieved and excited to finally see work commencing and progress being made.

Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School

“It really brings home what a great opportunity the new school is for the town and villages and we hope that construction goes smoothly towards the opening later this year.”

Pupils who have applied to join in September can meet their new teachers and get a taste of the school in an open day on Saturday, March 2.

Sessions run from 9.30am to 2pm at Roundwood Park School in Harpenden.