BeauSandVer Sixth Form in St Albans reaches 1,000 current students

PUBLISHED: 15:25 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 22 October 2020

BSV Headteachers. Left to right: Alan Gray (Sandringham School), Mark Atkinson (Beaumont School) and Paul Ramsey (Verulam School). Picture: BSV Sixth Form

BSV Headteachers. Left to right: Alan Gray (Sandringham School), Mark Atkinson (Beaumont School) and Paul Ramsey (Verulam School). Picture: BSV Sixth Form

A St Albans sixth form consortium has reached a notable milestone of more than 1,000 students.

Mark Atkinson, head teacher of Beaumont School. Picture: BSV Sixth Form

The BeauSandVer Sixth Form Education Trust incorporates Beaumont, Sandringham and Verulam schools.

Paul Ramsey, head teacher at Verulam School, said: “I am delighted that the BeauSandVer consortium now supports over a 1,000 students.

“Working together, we are able to deliver an amazing range of subjects and meet the needs of a growing number of young people from St Albans and surrounding areas.”

The partnership started over 20 years ago to offer a broader curriculum for students.

Alan Gray, head teacher of Sandringham School. Picture: BSV Sixth Form

Martin Atkinson, head teacher at Beaumont School, said, “The key benefit of working in the BSV consortium is the comprehensive offer of A level and BTEC and CTECH courses that three schools can combine to put on offer which almost eradicates the possibility of clashes and not being able to take certain combinations of subjects.

“Alongside this, the large numbers of experienced teachers being able to share best practice in a coordinated format means we can really ensure the high standards we are renowned for.”

This year, in order to follow government restrictions, the schools are starting their sixth form transition process online in November, followed by a virtual ‘Into the Sixth’ evenings in January, a first for all the schools.

Paul Ramsey, head teacher of Verulam School. Picture: BSV Sixth Form

Alan Gray, head teacher at Sandringham School said: “We have seen a step-change in admissions to the BeauSandVer consortium this year, as a result of the outstanding provision in each of the three schools and the way we have managed to respond to the pandemic and maintain the very highest outcomes for all of our sixth form students.”

